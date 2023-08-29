New AI tool helps companies navigate global hiring requirements

Regulations surrounding the hiring of staff are complex, constantly changing and vary considerably between countries. Throw in increased levels of remote working and it becomes even more of a challenge.

To help employers work their way through these regulations, employment platform Oyster is launching an AI-powered chatbot specifically designed to answer questions about global hiring and remote work regulations.

Called Pearl (Oyster, Pearl, see what they did there?) it can help companies hire quickly and compliantly in over 180 countries. It aims to provide users with a more intuitive and personalized experience when seeking answers on everything from benefits policies to taxes and more -- rather than having to search and read through large amounts of static information which may be out of date or hard-to-find.

"Organizations often don't realize how hard global employment is until they have to be responsible for it -- especially when it comes to hiring for multiple functions, levels, and modalities in various countries and currencies," says Michael McCormick, SVP of product and engineering at Oyster. "It's exciting to leverage AI alongside our insights in a chatbot that can help navigate the complexities of global and remote employment in a compliant, easy-to-use way. What's more, we're passionate about applying these learnings to structured and proprietary datasets that allow us to build a knowledge engine that truly automates how companies hire, pay, and care for their employees around the world."

In future Oyster plans to make Pearl's AI chatbot functionality available on all its webpages, while more advanced efforts will incorporate the company's proprietary global employment data as well as insights from The Reef -- an open-source employee guide with best practices for building distributed, asynchronous teams.

You can find out more and try it out for free on the Oyster site.

Image credit: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock

