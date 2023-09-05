KLEVV unveils CRAS C910 Lite M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

When it comes to storage solutions, performance and reliability are key. Today, KLEVV announces its all-new PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 Solid State Drive, the CRAS C910 Lite, which promises to deliver both in spades.

The CRAS C910 Lite comes in storage capacities that range from 500GB to a whopping 4TB, all housed in an ultra-thin, single-sided M.2 2280 design that weighs just 7 grams. This makes it perfect for everything from mini-PCs to the latest ultrabooks.

Thanks to its strictly-selected 3D NAND Flash components, this SSD boasts sequential read/write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200MB/s. Additionally, it offers 4K Random Read/Write IOPS of up to 680,000/880,000, making it a juggernaut in its class.

Data integrity is a major concern for any storage device, and KLEVV addresses this head-on. The CRAS C910 Lite features a powerful LDPC ECC engine along with S.M.A.R.T. technology to monitor its health in real-time. It even throws in AES 256-bit encryption for that extra layer of security.

To sweeten the deal, KLEVV is bundling a complimentary Acronis True Image HD software license with each purchase. This feature-rich software allows for seamless data backup and restoration, solidifying the CRAS C910 Lite as an excellent storage solution.

While the CRAS C910 Lite SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon in capacities of 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Cost is a mystery for now, but like KLEVV’s other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will come with a respectable 5-year limited warranty.

