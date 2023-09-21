Windows 11.2 is the Microsoft operating system you want, but can't have

No Comments

Microsoft today announced its upcoming huge update to Windows 11, with 150 new features, including -- naturally! -- Copilot, its AI assistant, which is going to be everywhere this fall.

Not everyone wants AI invading their operating system, however. Some people would just be happy with a version of Windows 11 that works and offers a decent selection of powerful features. Those people, would prefer Windows 11.2.

SEE ALSO:

Windows 11.2 isn't an official Microsoft OS, it's actually the latest creation from talented concept designer AR 4789 and follows on from previous work like Windows Utopia and MiracleOS. If you’ve seen either of those, or any of his previous designs, like his take on Windows 12, you’ll know what to expect.

The video, which you can watch below, begins much like his other creations and guides you through the installation and set up process, before moving on to showcase features and changes.

One addition borrowed from his own Windows Utopia is the ability to run tasks -- such as browsing the web -- while the operating system installs in the background.

In this version of Windows 11, he’s shifted most of the taskbar content to the left hand side of the screen, leaving just the Start button in the center, which is a great design idea. And we welcome widgets that you can drag on to the desktop too.

We really like this concept, but your views may differ. Share your thoughts on it in the comments below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VIZIO kicks off Football Season with affordable Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV

Windows 11.2 is the Microsoft operating system you want, but can't have

ACDSee Photo Studio 2024 celebrates 30th anniversary with new AI-powered features

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

Microsoft unveils four new Surface devices

Business leaders worry more about ransomware than the economy

63 percent of IT workers are worried AI will take their jobs

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

81 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge gains a secret option for screen grabbing videos

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.