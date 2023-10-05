Silicon Power unveils XPOWER XS80 PCIe Gen5 SSD

Silicon Power chose the stage of PAX at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) to unveil its newest solid state drive. Called “XPOWER XS80,” this PCIe Gen5 SSD marks a significant milestone in high-performance storage solutions tailored for gaming.

Harnessing the power of the latest PCIe Gen5 technology coupled with NVMe 2.0 support, and a 232-layer 3D NAND flash, the XS80 transcends the ordinary, offering a data transfer rate that is twice that of Gen4 and quadruple that of Gen3. This SSD is crafted to meet the demands of modern-day gaming, ensuring that gamers no longer have to compromise on performance.

One of the standout features of the XS80 is its astonishing read and write speeds of up to 10,000MB/s, a feat that significantly reduces load times and in-game stuttering, particularly in open-world games. These speeds also expedite installations and cut progress saving time, letting gamers dive right into the action.

Beyond its raw performance, the XS80 takes thermal management seriously. It comes with a custom-designed aluminum alloy heatsink and intelligent thermal regulation technology. These features, along with the SP Toolbox software, work in unison to prevent overheating, ensuring that the SSD maintains a stable performance even during intense gaming sessions.

The XPOWER XS80 will be available in two storage capacities -- 1TB and 2TB, catering to gamers with extensive game libraries and multitasking needs. Unfortunately, pricing and availability are unknown for now, but it is quite possible the drive won’t actually hit stores until next year. You will eventually be able to buy it here.

