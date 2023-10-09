Kingston unveils striking redesign of FURY DDR4 memory

Kingston today announced a refreshing new look for its FURY DDR4 memory. Kristy Ernt, the DRAM business manager at Kingston, expressed her excitement stating, “We’re happy to now offer users these new modules with heat spreaders specifically designed with the Kingston FURY brand identity in mind.”

The newly redesigned Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 memory modules come with eye-catching two-tone black heat spreaders, which serve a dual purpose. Besides adding a dash of aesthetic appeal to your build, they work to dissipate heat during intense work or gaming sessions ensuring optimal performance is maintained. The memory doesn’t just stop at looks; it boasts speeds soaring up to a blistering 5333MT/s, making it a go-to choice for power users.

For those with a penchant for a more vibrant setup, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB variant steps up the game with its 10 LED-illuminated two-tone black heat spreader, creating a dynamic RGB lighting effect. This is kept in harmony by the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology, ensuring a synchronized light show that can match the rhythm of your gameplay.

Following the footsteps of its recently redesigned sibling, the Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB, the Renegade DDR4 memory also enhances both the style and the performance quotient of your system. With speeds reaching up to 3733MT/s, the Beast DDR4 RGB is a worthy companion to the Renegade, and together they offer a range of options to cater to both performance and aesthetic preferences.

The customization doesn’t end at the hardware level. With the Kingston FURY CTRL RGB tool, users can further personalize their setup by selecting and customizing one of the 18 built-in RGB lighting effects, making the memory modules not just a powerhouse, but a visual delight.

Both memory lines can be purchased from Amazon here in single module capacities ranging from 8GB to 32GB, and in kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities stretching from 16GB to a whopping 256GB. They are ready to be a part of your AMD Ryzen or Intel setup with Intel XMP Certified and XMP-Ready profiles, and Plug N Play automatic overclocking at 2666MT/s. They come 100 percent tested at speed and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.