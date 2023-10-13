Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-sixty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 version 21H2, also known as the initial release version of Windows 11, is no longer supported. Users are encouraged to upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 to stay supported.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Lively Weather

Lively Weather is a new open source app by the maker of Lively Wallpaper. It is a native weather application for Windows that uses DirectX 12.

The app offers weather forecasts for select locations and uses DirectX to display different weather conditions visually.

KeePass 2.55

The new version of the Windows password manager comes with a number of important improvements. The new version increases iterations for AES-KDF, one of the algorithms used to encrypt the passwords and data. Users are informed about this, if the iterations of their password databases are weaker. There is an easy option to increase the iterations to protect the database better against brute force attacks.

Other improvements include better Chrome and 1Password imports, a new compare entries feature, and improved process memory protection.

Windows Terminal Canary

If you like cutting edge and testing new things, Windows Terminal Canary may be right up your alley. Microsoft introduced the new version of Windows Terminal this week. It is updated nightly and gets all changes first.

The new Canary version installs side-by-side with release and preview versions.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Get 'Killer ChatGPT Prompts: Harness the Power of AI for Success and Profit' (worth $12) for FREE

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

Does the new OWASP Top 10 accurately reflect the threats now facing APIs? [Q&A]

AVerMedia launches Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2) USB capture card

TP-Link Archer BE550 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 router (BE9300) is surprisingly affordable

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

13 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft ends free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 11

6 Comments

Microsoft is deprecating VBScript in Windows

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.