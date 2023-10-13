Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 version 21H2, also known as the initial release version of Windows 11, is no longer supported. Users are encouraged to upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 to stay supported.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Lively Weather

Lively Weather is a new open source app by the maker of Lively Wallpaper. It is a native weather application for Windows that uses DirectX 12.

The app offers weather forecasts for select locations and uses DirectX to display different weather conditions visually.

KeePass 2.55

The new version of the Windows password manager comes with a number of important improvements. The new version increases iterations for AES-KDF, one of the algorithms used to encrypt the passwords and data. Users are informed about this, if the iterations of their password databases are weaker. There is an easy option to increase the iterations to protect the database better against brute force attacks.

Other improvements include better Chrome and 1Password imports, a new compare entries feature, and improved process memory protection.

Windows Terminal Canary

If you like cutting edge and testing new things, Windows Terminal Canary may be right up your alley. Microsoft introduced the new version of Windows Terminal this week. It is updated nightly and gets all changes first.

The new Canary version installs side-by-side with release and preview versions.