Best Windows apps this week

Copilot is coming to all Windows 11 users next week. Microsoft has now admitted that Copilot is causing some issues, especially for Narrator users.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Microsoft Teams

The new Microsoft Teams application is now available officially promising faster startup times and less memory usage and disk storage than the old Electron-based application. Existing Teams users may switch from the classic app to the new one with a click on the "New Teams" toggle at the top. Automatic updates will come in the following months.

Mozilla Thunderbird

The open source email client is now available on the Microsoft Store. It is the latest version of Thunderbird that the team has uploaded to the Store. Users may continue to download it directly from the project website as well, if they prefer to do so.