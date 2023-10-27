Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

It is still unclear when Windows 11 version 23H2, the next Windows 11 feature update, will be released. Eagle-eyed users have now spotted Windows 11 23H2 ISOs on Microsoft servers.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Ashampoo Background Remover

Ashampoo Background Remover is a simple tool to remove backgrounds from photos and images.

Besides removing backgrounds altogether, users may also blur the background if they prefer that. The app comes with just a few controls, including sliders for transparency and blur effects.

Sumatra PDF

Sumatra PDF Reader is an open source lightweight PDF tool for Windows. While it lacks support for advanced PDF features, its lightweight nature makes it ideal for viewing PDF documents in a secure environment.

Version 3.5 introduces dark mode support, including the handy i shortcut to invert colors, and ARM 64-bit builds.