Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-sixty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

It is still unclear when Windows 11 version 23H2, the next Windows 11 feature update, will be released. Eagle-eyed users have now spotted Windows 11 23H2 ISOs on Microsoft servers.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Ashampoo Background Remover

Ashampoo Background Remover is a simple tool to remove backgrounds from photos and images.

Besides removing backgrounds altogether, users may also blur the background if they prefer that. The app comes with just a few controls, including sliders for transparency and blur effects.

Sumatra PDF

Sumatra PDF Reader is an open source lightweight PDF tool for Windows. While it lacks support for advanced PDF features, its lightweight nature makes it ideal for viewing PDF documents in a secure environment.

Version 3.5 introduces dark mode support, including the handy i shortcut to invert colors, and ARM 64-bit builds.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Greedy apps collect more information than they should

Get 'Python Machine Learning' (worth $24) for FREE

Malwarebytes launches ID theft protection for consumers

Best Windows apps this week

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

Like Microsoft, Google wants your help to fix AI and make it more secure

Why lack of training can put cybersecurity at risk [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.