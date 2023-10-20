Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to move several native apps to a new System Components hub in Windows 11. The apps include Get Help, Microsoft Store and Windows Security. A new Systems label will be shown in the Start Menu as well and, somewhat surprisingly, for more apps.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Camo Studio

Camo Studio promises to upgrade the output quality of any camera connected to the Windows PC. The free version has some limitations, but it comes without advertisement or watermarks. Core limitations are support for 720p and lower resolutions only, standard mode image enhancements, no light adjustments and a few other limitations

The application works with any camera that you connect to the PC, including smartphone cameras. It supports conferencing and meeting services, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and many more.

Gyroflow

Gyroflow is an advanced gyro-based video stabilization tool for cinematography, drone videography and more. The app supports a wide range of cameras and formats, including GoPro Hero 5 and newer, several Runcam cameras, lots of Sony cameras, RAW formats and more.

The app stabilizes video using data that has been recorded internally or externally.

Rectify11 3.0

Rectify11 is an open source tool that promises to improve the experience on Windows 11 devices by correcting inconsistencies and other issues. It promises consistent icons and themes, and a cleaner Windows user interface among other things. Read more about it here.