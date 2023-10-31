Get 'Modern Time Series Forecasting with Python' (worth $42.99) for FREE

No Comments

We live in a serendipitous era where the explosion in the quantum of data collected and a renewed interest in data-driven techniques such as machine learning (ML), has changed the landscape of analytics, and with it, time series forecasting.

This book, filled with industryed tips and tricks, takes you beyond commonly used classical statistical methods such as ARIMA and introduces to you the latest techniques from the world of ML. This is a comprehensive guide to analyzing, visualizing, and creating state-of-the-art forecasting systems, complete with common topics such as ML and deep learning (DL) as well as rarely touched-upon topics such as global forecasting models, cross-validation strategies, and forecast metrics.

You’ll begin by exploring the basics of data handling, data visualization, and classical statistical methods before moving on to ML and DL models for time series forecasting.

This book takes you on a hands-on journey in which you’ll develop state-of-the-art ML (linear regression to gradient-boosted trees) and DL (feed-forward neural networks, LSTMs, and transformers) models on a real-world dataset along with exploring practical topics such as interpretability.

By the end of this book, you’ll be able to build world-class time series forecasting systems and tackle problems in the real world.

Modern Time Series Forecasting with Python, from Packt, usually retails for $42.99  but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 3, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 2023 Update (23H2) begins rolling out now -- here's how to get it

Micron launches Crucial T500 PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for PC and PlayStation 5

Secure software depends on clean code -- AI-generated or not

SteelSeries celebrates Halloween with extremely limited Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard

Get 'Modern Time Series Forecasting with Python' (worth $42.99) for FREE

Mission data privacy: Empowering consumers in an era of rapid change

Prolific Puma protects pernicious phishing plotters

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.