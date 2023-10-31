SteelSeries celebrates Halloween with extremely limited Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard

SteelSeries, a popular name in the gaming world, has unveiled its new Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini keyboard today, and it’s something very special. This launch is not just about a new keyboard, it’s a shout-out to Halloween! 👻

This keyboard is a cool blend of sleek design and top-notch performance, just like the scary and powerful Frankenstein monster. It’s got a compact design, super-fast response times, a limited-edition see-through color, and bright, colorful lights making it a real showstopper of a keyboard.

SteelSeries has always pushed the envelope when it comes to giving gamers an edge. Back in 2019, they introduced the Apex Pro keyboard which was all about letting gamers tweak their keyboards to their liking. This was thanks to the special OmniPoint Switch they created, which was a big deal in making keyboards better for gaming.

Fast forward to August 2023, SteelSeries made the Apex Pro keyboards even faster with a software update. This update introduced a Rapid Trigger mode, making the keys respond even faster when pressed and released. This is great for gamers as it lets them press a key over and over again quickly without waiting for the key to come back up. Plus, they made the keys adjustable from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, giving every key 40 levels of adjustment, up from 37.

The smaller design of this keyboard is not just a space saver, it also allows for larger mouse movements, looks great, and is easier on your wrists. The special keycaps are designed to last, feel great to touch, and help gamers hit the right keys even in the heat of action. The premium cable is sturdy and looks clean, matching the keyboard’s promise of long-lasting performance.

This keyboard is limited to 250 pieces worldwide and is available only from SteelSeries.com here for $229.99. It’s not just a keyboard; it’s a rare collector’s item waiting to become part of your gaming setup. Grab yours while stock lasts -- it will sell out.