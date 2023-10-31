SteelSeries celebrates Halloween with extremely limited Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard

No Comments

SteelSeries, a popular name in the gaming world, has unveiled its new Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini keyboard today, and it’s something very special. This launch is not just about a new keyboard, it’s a shout-out to Halloween! 👻

This keyboard is a cool blend of sleek design and top-notch performance, just like the scary and powerful Frankenstein monster. It’s got a compact design, super-fast response times, a limited-edition see-through color, and bright, colorful lights making it a real showstopper of a keyboard.

SteelSeries has always pushed the envelope when it comes to giving gamers an edge. Back in 2019, they introduced the Apex Pro keyboard which was all about letting gamers tweak their keyboards to their liking. This was thanks to the special OmniPoint Switch they created, which was a big deal in making keyboards better for gaming.

Fast forward to August 2023, SteelSeries made the Apex Pro keyboards even faster with a software update. This update introduced a Rapid Trigger mode, making the keys respond even faster when pressed and released. This is great for gamers as it lets them press a key over and over again quickly without waiting for the key to come back up. Plus, they made the keys adjustable from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, giving every key 40 levels of adjustment, up from 37.

The smaller design of this keyboard is not just a space saver, it also allows for larger mouse movements, looks great, and is easier on your wrists. The special keycaps are designed to last, feel great to touch, and help gamers hit the right keys even in the heat of action. The premium cable is sturdy and looks clean, matching the keyboard’s promise of long-lasting performance.

This keyboard is limited to 250 pieces worldwide and is available only from SteelSeries.com here for $229.99. It’s not just a keyboard; it’s a rare collector’s item waiting to become part of your gaming setup. Grab yours while stock lasts -- it will sell out.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 2023 Update (23H2) begins rolling out now -- here's how to get it

Micron launches Crucial T500 PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for PC and PlayStation 5

Secure software depends on clean code -- AI-generated or not

SteelSeries celebrates Halloween with extremely limited Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard

Get 'Modern Time Series Forecasting with Python' (worth $42.99) for FREE

Mission data privacy: Empowering consumers in an era of rapid change

Prolific Puma protects pernicious phishing plotters

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.