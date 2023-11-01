ADATA unveils USB4 SE920 external SSD

ADATA, today, unveils its first USB4 external SSD. The SE920 supports both Thunderbolt 3 and 4, and is also compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0. This seamless compatibility is further sweetened by a performance that can skyrocket to an astounding 3,800 MB/s. And thanks to its mainstream Type-C interface, transferring large files or swiftly exporting videos is a breeze.

The SE920 has a spring-loaded chassis coupled with a built-in fan for optimal heat dissipation. As data races through the circuits at up to 40Gbps courtesy of USB4, the SE920 stays cool, quite literally. A simple push on its telescopic casing activates the micro fan, extending the chassis and enlarging the internal space to enhance air circulation and expedite heat discharge. This ingenious mechanism isn’t just for show; it translates to a notable 10 percent temperature reduction compared to its fanless counterparts, ensuring a steady and reliable data transmission.

The SE920 doesn’t stop at being cool; it’s quick too, with a read/write speed of 3,800/3,700MB/s, capable of transferring a 10GB 4K high-definition video file in roughly three seconds. Regardless of the operating system or platform -- be it Android, macOS, or Windows, the SE920 is up to the task. It’s also a gamer’s best friend, effortlessly connecting to game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation.

The ADATA SE920 will soon be available from Amazon here. While pricing is currently unknown, we do know capacity. This SSD will be offered in 1TB and 2TB storage options.

