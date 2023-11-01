Silicon Power unveils DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs with USB flash drive form factors

No Comments

Silicon Power is launching two new portable solid state drives with a USB flash drive form factor. Called "DS72" and "MS70," these diminutive SSDs are targeting creators and mobile professionals. They boast of fast read and write speeds courtesy of the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, which is excellent for handling large files, high-resolution media, and demanding software applications. Notably, these drives can transfer a 30-minute 4K video in under 28 seconds.

The DS72 is notable for its read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 850MB/s respectively, and its storage capacity of up to 1TB. A distinctive feature is its inclusion of both Type-A and Type-C connectors, which allows for a range of user scenarios. For example, sharing a presentation between a MacBook and a Windows laptop using the Type-C connector, or accessing files on a public computer through a Type-A port, becomes straightforward. This is a useful feature for photographers and videographers who often need to transfer high-resolution media between different devices. Mobile professionals using various devices will find the DS72 handy as it reduces the need for multiple adapters or cables.

The MS70 challenges the notion of what a compact drive can do by offering read and write speeds reaching up to 1,050MB/s and 850MB/s. This speed is beneficial for transferring large files quickly, which is essential for timely editing and project collaborations. Mobile professionals can back up important documents and presentations efficiently, which is beneficial in maintaining a tight schedule. The MS70 comes with a substantial storage capacity of up to 2TB, despite its compact size, making it a good choice for those needing to carry large amounts of data on the go.

Neither the DS72 nor the MS70 are available for purchase today, but both should show up here very soon. Silicon Power is silent on pricing, but the company has shared capacity options. The DS72 will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities, while the MS70 can be had in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Silicon Power unveils DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs with USB flash drive form factors

Streamlining public transportation CX with AI-powered chatbots

Experimental Windows 11 build removes some unwanted bundled Microsoft apps from clean installs

Windows 11 Build 23580 lets users with local accounts make a limited number of Copilot AI queries

ADATA unveils USB4 SE920 external SSD

Password health is improving but reuse is still an issue

Get 'ChatGPT For Dummies' (worth $12) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.