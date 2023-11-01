Silicon Power unveils DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs with USB flash drive form factors

Silicon Power is launching two new portable solid state drives with a USB flash drive form factor. Called "DS72" and "MS70," these diminutive SSDs are targeting creators and mobile professionals. They boast of fast read and write speeds courtesy of the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, which is excellent for handling large files, high-resolution media, and demanding software applications. Notably, these drives can transfer a 30-minute 4K video in under 28 seconds.

The DS72 is notable for its read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 850MB/s respectively, and its storage capacity of up to 1TB. A distinctive feature is its inclusion of both Type-A and Type-C connectors, which allows for a range of user scenarios. For example, sharing a presentation between a MacBook and a Windows laptop using the Type-C connector, or accessing files on a public computer through a Type-A port, becomes straightforward. This is a useful feature for photographers and videographers who often need to transfer high-resolution media between different devices. Mobile professionals using various devices will find the DS72 handy as it reduces the need for multiple adapters or cables.

The MS70 challenges the notion of what a compact drive can do by offering read and write speeds reaching up to 1,050MB/s and 850MB/s. This speed is beneficial for transferring large files quickly, which is essential for timely editing and project collaborations. Mobile professionals can back up important documents and presentations efficiently, which is beneficial in maintaining a tight schedule. The MS70 comes with a substantial storage capacity of up to 2TB, despite its compact size, making it a good choice for those needing to carry large amounts of data on the go.

Neither the DS72 nor the MS70 are available for purchase today, but both should show up here very soon. Silicon Power is silent on pricing, but the company has shared capacity options. The DS72 will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities, while the MS70 can be had in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

