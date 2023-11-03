Transcend unveils 5600MT/s DDR5 memory

Transcend has unveiled its new series of industrial-grade DDR5 5600 DRAM modules, which will soon be available for purchase here. Aligning with JEDEC standards, these advanced modules are packed with essential features like low power consumption, high speeds, minimal latency, and outstanding durability. They are designed to significantly enhance the capabilities of today's data centers, AI servers, network and communication systems, and more.

At the core of Transcend's DDR5 DRAM modules are major-grade DRAM chips, pushing the speed to an impressive up to 5600 MT/s. The design includes two independent 32-bit channels which substantially broaden the bandwidth, leading to improved memory access efficiency and shorter loading times for users. DDR5's standout feature is its low operating voltage of 1.1V, which is instrumental in cutting down overall power wastage. This feature is further enriched by an on-board power management IC (PMIC) that smartly regulates power distribution, enhancing energy conversion and elevating overall energy efficiency.

Transcend's DDR5 modules come integrated with the on-die ECC mechanism, a crucial feature that identifies and corrects bit errors, effectively bolstering data integrity. The reliability of these modules is further enhanced with the addition of 30μ" gold finger PCBs and anti-sulfur resistors, optimizing module stability and reliability. Moreover, the availability of Standard Temperature (0°C~95°C) and Wide Temperature (-40°C~95°C) models show the modules' toughness against extreme temperatures and frequent thermal fluctuations, aiding businesses to maintain a sustainable operation even in harsh conditions.

The lineup of Transcend’s DDR5 5600 DRAM modules includes Unbuffered Long-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, ECC Long-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, as well as Registered Long-DIMMs, all engineered to be compatible with a wide variety of platforms and devices. With a backing of a limited lifetime warranty and being manufactured in Taiwan under strict quality control, Transcend's DDR5 5600 DRAM modules are a reflection of the brand's dedication to product excellence.

