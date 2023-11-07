NETGEAR launches MS108TUP 8-Port Multi-Gigabit (2.5G) Ethernet Ultra60 PoE++ Smart Switch

NETGEAR has broadened its product offerings tailored to small and mid-sized businesses with the introduction of the MS108TUP Smart Switch. The MS108TUP stands out with its Multi-Gigabit (2.5G) Ethernet ports and PoE++ support, ensuring that various devices operate at optimal performance levels without a hitch.

The MS108TUP joins forces with other NETGEAR products such as the PR60X Pro Router and the Pro WiFi Access Points. Managed via the Insight cloud platform, this lineup facilitates a cohesive network ecosystem that’s both scalable and user-friendly, particularly for businesses lacking on-site IT support.

The smart switch is designed to offer SMBs the advanced features typically found in enterprise-grade hardware, but with a focus on user-friendly operation and cost-effectiveness. The MS108TUP comes with an array of features like IPv6 management, QoS, and LACP that are essential for enhancing network performance and flexibility, allowing SMBs to stay competitive and agile in a fast-paced digital landscape.


With a generous 230W PoE budget, the MS108TUP smart switch is equipped to power a wide range of devices, and its advanced features simplify the management of network resources. It offers uninterrupted PoE supply and includes energy-saving capabilities as well as fanless operation, thus meeting the demands of a quiet and efficient business environment.

Available for purchase at $489.99 in the United States, the NETGEAR MS108TUP is backed by a Limited Lifetime warranty and 24/7 technical support, reflecting NETGEAR's confidence in the product's reliability and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

