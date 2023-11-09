Monoprice launches 40-inch CrystalPro Ultrawide QHD 144Hz USB-C monitor

Monoprice is at it again, folks -- this time with an affordable monitor that promises not just to improve your computing experience, but to completely transform it. Introducing the CrystalPro 40-inch Ultrawide Quad HD IPS panel productivity monitor. If you thought your current screen was sufficient, prepare to have your expectations shattered and your productivity amplified by the impressive 3440x1440 resolution.

Let’s talk real estate -- screen real estate, that is. The CrystalPro’s expansive 40-inch Ultrawide display isn’t just a luxury; it’s a game changer. Gone are the days of alt-tabbing through cramped windows. This monitor lets you spread out your projects for side-by-side efficiency that’ll have you wondering how you ever managed with less space.

But this isn’t just about size. The CrystalPro dazzles with its IPS technology, offering a spectrum of colors that are as accurate as they are vibrant, viewable from practically any angle. With coverage that includes NTSC 105%, DCI-P3 95%, sRGB 99%, and Adobe RGB 89%, this monitor doesn’t just display your work; it makes it sing with color.

Now, let’s get moving -- smoothly, that is, with a 144Hz refresh rate. Say goodbye to motion blur and hello to silky transitions that keep up with your pace, no matter how fast you’re juggling tasks. And for the detail-oriented, HDR600 support means that the brightest brights and darkest darks are rendered with precision, making your visual content pop.

Practicality hasn’t been left by the wayside, either. A USB Type-C port with power delivery up to 90W means you can charge your devices right from the monitor. This isn’t just a nod to convenience; it’s a salute to the clean, uncluttered workspace that creative minds crave.

Finally, this monitor is a looker -- sleek, modern, and with slim bezels that maximize your view while minimizing distractions. Pair that with an adjustable stand for ergonomic bliss, and you’ve got a workstation that doesn’t just function beautifully -- it looks the part, too. You can buy it here now for just $550.

