TUXEDO Pulse 14 is an ultraportable Linux workstation powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

In a market where the word "ultraportable" often means compromising on power, the Pulse 14 emerges as a welcome paradox. This latest offering from TUXEDO is not just another addition to the mobile workstation pantheon; it redefines efficiency and performance in a form factor that challenges the status quo.

True to TUXEDO's roots, the Pulse 14 is a Linux-lover's dream, shipping with full support, pre-installed drivers, and custom-developed software packages. And for those who walk the line between Linux and Windows, the Pulse 14 offers the flexibility of Windows 11 as well.

At the heart of the Pulse 14 lies the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. Don't let the numbers fool you -- this 8-core, 16-thread CPU is anything but inferior to its Intel counterparts. It's a silicon David slinging stones with the force of a Goliath, thanks to its 4 nm manufacturing process. The result? Energy efficiency that rivals, and in some instances, surpasses, the 14-core Intel Core i7-13700H.

The efficiency narrative doesn't end with the CPU. The Ryzen 7 7840HS is the cornerstone of a system that boasts up to 11 hours of local video playback, courtesy of a 60 Wh battery. This efficiency is further augmented by a 13 percent increase in single-core and a 17 percent boost in multicore performance over previous generations.

For those who dabble in graphic rendering or indulge in light gaming, the integrated Radeon 780M GPU, with 12 cores and up to 2700 MHz clock speeds, stands ready to impress. Pair this with the first-ever implementation of 32GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM in a TUXEDO device, and you have a symbiosis of power and efficiency that is hard to match.

What's power without control? The Pulse 14's cooling system answers this with two 45 mm fans and three heatpipes, ensuring that the device stays cool and the fans stay quiet, even when the CPU flexes its full 54-watt TDP muscle.

Visuals on the Pulse 14 are nothing short of stunning. The 14-inch LPTS 3K display doesn't just offer 243 PPI sharpness; it's a window to a world of vibrant colors with 100 percent sRGB coverage and buttery smooth animations thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate.

TUXEDO understands the modern user's hunger for connectivity and storage. The Pulse 14 caters to this with up to 8TB SSD storage, USB-C charging, dual DisplayPort 1.4, and a total of four USB ports, ensuring that your workflow is never hamstrung by a lack of options.

The TUXEDO Pulse 14 goes up for pre-order today here, starting at approximately 934 EUR (approximately $1,000 USD). Shipping should begin mid-December, just in time for Christmas!

