Kensington launches SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station

Kensington has launched the SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station, which can support up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. It offers a zero-footprint mounting option and integrated lock slots for added security. The dock, which can be oriented horizontally or vertically, features up to 98W of power delivery.

In terms of monitor support, the SD5800T provides dual HDMI and DisplayPort (DP) ports, accommodating various setups. This includes quad 4K @ 60Hz or single 8K @ 60Hz with DSC enabled on Windows laptops, and dual 6K @ 60Hz on certain MacBook models.

The docking station has an impressive 16-in-1 design, featuring multiple connectivity ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, 2.5G Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio. You also get built-in UHS-II SD and micro SD card readers

The Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station is available now here from Amazon for $299.99. However, for a limited time, there is a clickable $50 discount. The dock comes with a three-year limited warranty and professional support.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.