Patriot Memory and ASUS unveil joint venture -- Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 RAM

Patriot Memory has announced a collaboration with ASUS' gaming division, TUF Gaming. This partnership marks the debut of the Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 series, a new addition to Patriot's Viper Gaming portfolio.

The new Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 series is an advanced version of the previously released Viper Elite 5 performance memory series. It is officially certified by ASUS' TUF Gaming Alliance, ensuring compatibility and reliability for users.

This series boasts impressive high-performance transfer speeds reaching up to 6,600MT/s and offers capacities up to 48GB. Additionally, it supports tuned overclocking with XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO on selected models, catering to the demands of gamers, tech enthusiasts, and creative professionals.

Les Henry, VP of North and South America Sales, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "It's truly exciting to collaborate with TUF Gaming on a unique project we're both passionate about. Creating the ultimate combination of high quality, high performance and good looks are just one of a few core goals we both share."

The Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 series is not just about performance; it also focuses on aesthetics. It features a unique branding and design that amalgamates Viper Gaming and TUF Gaming's styles. The memory modules are adorned with a distinctive matte white heatshield and an RGB lightbar, adding a touch of sophistication and flair to any gaming setup.

Patriot Memory shares specifications below.

  • Memory Type: DDR5
  • Form Factor: U-DIMM
  • Color: White
  • Capacity: 32GB(16GB*2)/48GB(24GB*2)
  • Base Frequncym PC5-38400 (4800MT/s)
  • Base Timings: 40-40-40-77
  • Base Voltage: 1.1V
  • Tested Frequency: Up to PC5-52800 (6600MT/s)
  • Tested Timings: Up to 34-40-40-84
  • Tested Voltage: Up to 1.4V
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.6 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (W) x 4.4 cm (H)
  • Weight: 46g

The Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 RAM will soon be available here. Pricing is not yet known, but we do know it will come with an impressive limited lifetime warranty.

