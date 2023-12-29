LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) is a very unique webOS 4K projector

The LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) is quite the unique product. This 4K projector stands out for its compact design, featuring a 360-degree rotatable handle, making it highly portable and convenient for various indoor settings. Plus, it looks really friggin’ cool.

Despite its small size, the LG CineBeam Qube is quite powerful. It boasts a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, capable of projecting images up to 120 inches in size. The projector's RGB laser light source, combined with LG's advanced image refining technologies, ensures pictures of exceptional clarity and sharpness. Notably, it features a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and covers 154 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring color accuracy that aligns with the creator's vision.

The CineBeam Qube's Auto Screen Adjustment with auto-focus optimizes image placement and size, providing an excellent viewing experience. Running on LG webOS 6.0, it offers easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube, enhancing its versatility. The projector also includes an image-mapping function for an ambient digital display when not in use.

LG shares specifications below.

  • Model: LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB)
  • Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Brightness: 500 ANSI Lumens
  • Contrast Ratio: 450,000:1
  • Dimensions: 80 x 135 x 135 mm
  • Weight: 1.49 kg
  • Light Source: Laser (RGB)
  • Screen Size: 50 – 120 inches
  • Throw Ratio: 1.2
  • HDR Support: HDR 10
  • Keystone Correction: Auto Screen Adjustment
  • Wireless Compatibility: Android / iOS
  • Connectivity: HDMI with eARC, USB-C

This new offering from LG could end up being very popular — if it is priced right. Unfortunately, pricing is currently unknown, as is the exact release date. All we know for sure is the LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) will be available at some point in 2024.

