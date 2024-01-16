AVerMedia launches new PCIe capture cards -- HDMI 2.1 Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571)

AVerMedia has launched two new PCIe capture cards: the HDMI 2.1 Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571). These latest offerings are designed to cater to both experienced and novice streamers.

The flagship Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) is designed to be the premier consumer-grade HDMI 2.1 PCIe capture card in the world. This card is engineered to leverage the full potential of HDMI 2.1 technology. With features like 4K144 pass-through HDR/VRR, the card delivers every gameplay moment with exceptional clarity and smoothness. It also supports up to 4K60 capture, allowing streamers to record their gaming experiences with unprecedented precision.

For beginners in live streaming, the Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571) serves as an accessible entry point. Despite its affordability, it doesn't compromise on the quality of 4K streaming and capturing. The device is designed for ease of use, featuring a user-friendly interface and an optional low-profile PCB design, making it an ideal choice for those on a limited budget but still seeking high-quality streaming capabilities.

Complementing these capture cards, AVerMedia's RECentral software enables simultaneous streaming and broadcasting on multiple platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. It also integrates smoothly with other third-party capturing and live-streaming platforms, offering users a seamless streaming experience.

AVerMedia's new offerings, the Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571), are available immediately. The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 can be had from Amazon here for $269.99, while the Live Streamer ULTRA HD can be purchased here for $179.99.

