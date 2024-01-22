Linux Mint 21.3 'Virginia' gets an 'Edge' ISO for new hardware compatibility

In a recent announcement by developer Clement Lefebvre (aka Clem), Linux Mint has released an "Edge" ISO image for its 21.3 “Virginia” version. This update targets users with newer hardware that may not be compatible with the 5.15 LTS kernel included in the standard Linux Mint 21.x series. The Edge ISO addresses this issue by instead featuring the newer kernel 6.5.

This release aims to enhance the compatibility of Linux Mint with the latest hardware, potentially broadening its user base. For those interested in learning more about the Edge ISO and its features, further information is available on the Linux Mint User Guide.

This new Edge ISO, which uses the Cinnamon desktop environment, can be downloaded here.

