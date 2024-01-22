Sony launches SRS-XV500 portable Bluetooth karaoke party speaker

Sony Electronics has launched the SRS-XV500 Bluetooth party speaker, which focuses heavily on karaoke. The SRS-XV500 is engineered with two X-Balanced Speaker Units, ensuring robust, high-quality bass with minimal distortion. Alongside these, two tweeters enhance the speaker's ability to deliver clear vocals and an expansive sound field, creating an immersive listening experience.

A significant advantage of the SRS-XV500 is its impressive battery life. Offering up to 25 hours of playback, this speaker is ideal for extended events. Its quick charging capability is a bonus, providing 2.5 hours of usage with just 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, the Battery Care function prevents overcharging, prolonging the speaker's longevity.

Portability is a key aspect of the SRS-XV500's design. It features an IPX4 water-resistant rating, making it suitable for outdoor use. The speaker's built-in handle and flexible orientation options (vertical or horizontal) enhance its portability, allowing for seamless transition across various party environments. In line with environmental consciousness, the SRS-XV500 incorporates recycled plastic in its body, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

The SRS-XV500 stands out with its entertainment features. The karaoke function allows users to connect a microphone and sing along, with Echo and Key Control adjustments available for personalized sound. A second input accommodates an additional microphone or a guitar, elevating the party experience.

To further set the mood, the SRS-XV500 comes with an ambient light feature, customizable through the Fiestable mobile app. This adds a visual dimension to the audio experience, perfect for both casual listening and party settings.

Compatibility with Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps enhances the SRS-XV500's usability. These apps allow users to control playlists, lighting patterns, sound modes, and access additional party features like Voice Changer and Echo, straight from the dance floor.

The SRS-XV500 is now available for pre-order for $398. It can be purchased from Amazon here now, and it should begin shipping out next month.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.