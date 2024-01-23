Enterprise digital infrastructure expected to shift to subscription models

No Comments
Future-network

By 2026, 80 percent of new enterprise digital infrastructure investment is forecast to be operated through a subscription-based model.

The Global Interconnection Index (GXI) 2024, released today from Equinix, predicts that in order to meet the ever-growing demands of data-dense technologies such as AI, 5G and edge computing, IT decision-makers are increasingly shifting away from long-term purchases of physical equipment, such as servers, routers and storage arrays, in favor of flexible subscription-based models.

"Industry patterns have shown that the traditional procurement process of buying your own IT hardware, if that is not your business, is becoming a competitive disadvantage," says Steve Madden, vice president of digital transformation and segmentation at Equinix. "The pace of hardware innovation is increasing (especially with GPU technologies), putting pressure on price-performance ratio and infrastructure efficiency. Globally, digital transformation requires businesses to become more agile while adapting to dynamic changes. Subscription models can offer continuous improvement and easier adoption of new technologies already in place."

Among other findings of the report global interconnection bandwidth is forecast to grow at a 34 percent five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching 33,578 terabits per second (Tbps) by 2026.

Organizations are also connecting with 30 percent more business partners in twice as many locations. Edge infrastructure has shown the highest growth rate and is expected to expand at over two times the rate of core through 2026.

The full report is available on the Equinix site and you can read more on the company's blog.

Image credit: Wayne Williams

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Enterprise digital infrastructure expected to shift to subscription models

Apple releases iOS 17.3 with AirPlay hotel support, Stolen Device Protection and more

Amazon offers MAJOR savings on Plugable products

Linux Mint 21.3 'Virginia' gets an 'Edge' ISO for new hardware compatibility

Sony launches SRS-XV500 portable Bluetooth karaoke party speaker

Shatter the closed-source shackles of Microsoft Windows 11 and embrace open-source freedom with MX Linux 23.2

How your voice could be used by phone scammers

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

116 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

87 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.