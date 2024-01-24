MSI AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E USB adapter easily adds 6GHz to your Windows 11 PC

MSI has annnounced its newest networking product -- the AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E USB adapter. This device is designed to provide an easy solution for upgrading existing Windows 11 desktops and laptops to connect with the latest 6GHz network through a simple USB interface.

The AXE5400 WiFi USB adapter is notable for its compatibility with three frequency bands, offering speeds of 2402Mbps on both 6GHz and 5GHz bands, and 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. This range of frequencies is intended to accommodate various networking needs and enhance user experience in terms of internet speed.

Emphasizing user convenience, the AXE5400 Wi-Fi USB Adapter is engineered for a straightforward plug-and-play installation, eliminating the need for additional devices or complicated setup procedures. The product also includes a cradle for users who prefer to adjust the positioning of the adapter to potentially improve performance, coverage, and connection stability.

MSI shares specifications below.

WI-FI STANDARDS WiFi 6E (802.11ax)

WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

WiFi 5 (802.11ac)

WiFi 4 (802.11n)

802.11a/b/g WI-FI SPEED 2.4GHz AX: 2x2(Tx/Rx) up to 574Mbps

5GHz AX: 2x2(Tx/Rx) up to 2402 Mbps

6GHz AX: 2x2(Tx/Rx) up to 2402 Mbps OPERATING FREQUENCY 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz WI-FI ENCRYPTION WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK / Enterprise, WPA3-Personal / Enterprise ANTENNA 2x High-Gain Tri-Band Antennas DIMENSIONS 102×30×19 mm WEIGHT 46g / 1.6oz(without cradle) PACKAGE CONTENTS AXE5400 WiFi USB Adapter (GUAXE54)

Cradle

Quick start guide INTERFACE 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 SUPPORTED OS Windows 11

Windows 10 (Support 2.4GHz & 5GHz band only)

As you can see above, the MSI AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E USB adapter is technically compatible with Windows 10, but only for 2.4GHz and 5GHz -- the 6GHz compatibility is exclusive to Windows 11 computers. In other words, if you don’t run Windows 11, you probably shouldn’t bother.

If you do decide to buy this adapter, I have some disappointing news -- both pricing and availability are currently unknown. However, it should go on sale here very soon.

