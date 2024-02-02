Deepin V23 Beta 3: China's latest contribution to the global Linux community

The highly anticipated third beta version of Deepin V23 has finally been released. This pre-release variant of the Chinese-made Linux distribution is much more than just an incremental update; it introduces a comprehensive upgrade with over 1,400 package enhancements pre-installed and an additional 250+ system updates.

Deepin V23 Beta 3 isn't just about fixing bugs and enhancing performance. It shows the developers' commitment to providing a beautiful and user-friendly operating system. The release comes packed with new features and improvements that cater to a wide range of user needs. From system and installation enhancements such as added explanatory text on the Grub page, support for multiple screen resolutions, and driver support for i386 devices, to significant updates in system repositories with 4000+ software package updates, the upgrade is substantial.

The desktop environment has received considerable attention too. Users can look forward to a refactored launcher for improved speed, a more functional and visually appealing layout, and added features like an alphabet feature for quick app searches and a calendar component in the notification center. The Control Center has also been enhanced with a plethora of features, including a new category of creative illustrations for account avatars, 3D-style material images, a startup animation setting option, and unified management of account password login and lock screen management.

The commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient user experience is evident in the inclusion of UOS AI, providing pre-installed plugins and support for mainstream AI model interfaces. The App Store has been upgraded with user-centric features like Deepin ID sync for app download history and a wishlist submission for app functionality feedback. The File Manager hasn't been left behind, with additions like a deselect option in the right-click menu and a filter search function in the main view window.

However, it's not just about new features. Deepin V23 Beta 3 also addresses user feedback with a series of fixes across various components like the DDE, File Manager, and Terminal, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience.

While Deepin V23 Beta 3 brings a ton of enhancements and new features, it's important to note that it is not the final stable version and may contain serious bugs. With that said, the developers are dedicated to refining the system further, fixing any existing issues in subsequent releases. If you understand the risks, you can download the ISO here now.