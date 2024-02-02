Deepin V23 Beta 3: China's latest contribution to the global Linux community

No Comments

The highly anticipated third beta version of Deepin V23 has finally been released. This pre-release variant of the Chinese-made Linux distribution is much more than just an incremental update; it introduces a comprehensive upgrade with over 1,400 package enhancements pre-installed and an additional 250+ system updates.

Deepin V23 Beta 3 isn't just about fixing bugs and enhancing performance. It shows the developers' commitment to providing a beautiful and user-friendly operating system. The release comes packed with new features and improvements that cater to a wide range of user needs. From system and installation enhancements such as added explanatory text on the Grub page, support for multiple screen resolutions, and driver support for i386 devices, to significant updates in system repositories with 4000+ software package updates, the upgrade is substantial.

The desktop environment has received considerable attention too. Users can look forward to a refactored launcher for improved speed, a more functional and visually appealing layout, and added features like an alphabet feature for quick app searches and a calendar component in the notification center. The Control Center has also been enhanced with a plethora of features, including a new category of creative illustrations for account avatars, 3D-style material images, a startup animation setting option, and unified management of account password login and lock screen management.

The commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient user experience is evident in the inclusion of UOS AI, providing pre-installed plugins and support for mainstream AI model interfaces. The App Store has been upgraded with user-centric features like Deepin ID sync for app download history and a wishlist submission for app functionality feedback. The File Manager hasn't been left behind, with additions like a deselect option in the right-click menu and a filter search function in the main view window.

However, it's not just about new features. Deepin V23 Beta 3 also addresses user feedback with a series of fixes across various components like the DDE, File Manager, and Terminal, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience.

While Deepin V23 Beta 3 brings a ton of enhancements and new features, it's important to note that it is not the final stable version and may contain serious bugs. With that said, the developers are dedicated to refining the system further, fixing any existing issues in subsequent releases. If you understand the risks, you can download the ISO here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Key trends IT professionals should keep in mind for 2024

Deepin V23 Beta 3: China's latest contribution to the global Linux community

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

Over half of companies experienced cybersecurity incidents last year

Best Windows apps this week

Get 'JavaScript All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $24) for FREE

The Gmail DMARC policy update you may not know about

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

94 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

90 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

65 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

23 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.