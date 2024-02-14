Lexar launches Professional SL600 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 portable SSD

Today, Lexar launches the Professional SL600. This portable solid state drive is designed to meet the needs of photographers, videographers, content creators, and business professionals. The new USB-C SSD boasts USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 technology, delivering impressive read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s.

The Lexar Professional SL600 portable SSD is not only fast but also built to withstand the rigors of travel and on-location work. Its durable aluminum enclosure provides protection against bumps and drops, while its shock- and vibration-resistance ensures the safety of saved files. Additionally, the drive comes equipped with Lexar DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption software, offering an extra layer of security for sensitive files.

Compatibility is a key feature of the Lexar Professional SL600 portable SSD, as it includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables, making it versatile enough to work with a wide array of devices. A lanyard loop is also provided, allowing users to securely attach the drive to their bags for easy transport.

The SSD is available now here in two capacities, with the 1TB version priced at $89.99 and the 2TB version at $139.99. A 4TB capacity model is set to be released at the end of Q2. Pricing for the 4TB variant is currently unknown.

