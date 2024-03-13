Humans represent the biggest security gap

2 Comments

According to a new report, 74 percent of all cyber breaches are caused by human factors, including errors, stolen credentials, misuse of access privileges, or social engineering.

More than two-thirds believe employees are putting the organization at risk through the misuse of email, oversharing company information on social media, and careless web browsing. This highlights the need for staff to receive better training on the risks.

The State of Email and Collaboration Security 2024 from Mimecast, based on interviews with 1,100 CISOs and other IT professionals, also shows that the emergence of AI is accelerating the spread of phishing and ransomware by making it easier for threat actors to perpetrate successful attacks.

Eight out of 10 respondents are concerned about new threats posed by AI and 67 percent say AI-driven attacks will soon become the norm. As companies prepare for these new threats, they’re viewing cyber risks as a wider business problem, not just an IT problem.

Email remains the primary attack vector for cyber threats like phishing, spoofing, and ransomware, but collaboration tools offer new and dangerous points of entry for bad actors. 70 percent expect collaboration tools to pose new threats, and 69 percent believe it is likely that their company will be harmed by a collaboration tool-based attack.

"Emerging tools and technologies like AI and deepfakes, along with the proliferation of collaboration platforms are changing the way threat actors work; but people remain the biggest barrier to protecting companies from cyber threats," says Marc van Zadelhoff, Mimecast CEO. "Cybersecurity and IT teams need to work with wider business leaders to prioritize understanding human risk. With the right tools and education, companies can better safeguard against threats and manage human risk."

The full report is available to download from the Mimecast site.

Image credit: vchalup2/depositphotos.com

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Attackers exploit email forwarding rules to compromise accounts

Flaws in ChatGPT extensions allowed access to sensitive data

Humans represent the biggest security gap

Microsoft releases KB5035845 update for Windows 10, with security fixes, new Windows share features and more

Bridging the gap between development and security teams [Q&A]

Microsoft releases KB5035853 security update for Windows 11 fixing 0x800F0922 error and more

Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD lands on Amazon: A new era of PCIe 5.0 speed begins!

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

17 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.