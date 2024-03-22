Get 'Adaptive Resilience: How to Thrive in a Digital Era' (worth $20) for FREE

In Adaptive Resilience, Global Strategic Leader, Board Executive Advisor, Speaker and renowned Author Maria Santacaterina delivers a groundbreaking discussion of how to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable digital future by transforming your organization from the inside-out and the outside-in.  

With this guide to big-picture business transformation with specific game-changing strategies you’ll discover how to create a virtuous cycle of growth to simultaneously increase the bottom-line and help your Enterprise evolve.

The author’s new paradigm for growth is a radical shift in the way we think and do “good” business. It helps Business Leaders re-imagine the Enterprise and steer new frontier technologies in the right direction. You’ll learn how to create adaptability and build resilience in your Enterprise, encourage visionary leadership and effective oversight.

You’ll find:

  • Real-life case studies that highlight the concepts discussed within
  • Strategies for developing dynamic capabilities to power your organisation forward
  • Valuable insights based on multidisciplinary research at the intersection of innovation, technology and sustainability

A can’t-miss guide to help reinvent the Enterprise that belongs on the shelves of Board Directors, CEOs, Senior Executives and Business Leaders, Adaptive Resilience is the strategy blueprint to modern business that we’ve all been waiting for.

Adaptive Resilience: How to Thrive in a Digital Era, from Wiley, usually retails for $20 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 2, so act fast.

