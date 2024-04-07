Windows 10 updates have broken Microsoft Connected Cache for some users

Microsoft has acknowledged that update released for Windows 10 this year may have resulted in unwanted side effects for some users. Specifically, enterprise users may have found that update released in 2024 have results in an inability to use Microsoft Connected Cache.

This affects how updates for Windows are delivered across networks and means that sysadmin may well have noticed spikes in download traffic as a result. For now, Microsoft has a workaround that those affected can try.

In a notice posted to the Windows Release Health pages, Microsoft explains the issue by saying: "After installing the January 2024 non-security update (KB5034203), released January 23, 2024, or later updates, some Windows devices which use the DHCP Option 235 for discovery of Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) nodes in their network might be unable to use the MCC nodes. Instead, these Windows devices will download updates and apps from the public internet and IT administrators would see increased download traffic on their internet routes".

The good news is that the problem should not impact the majority of Windows 10 users. Microsoft says:

Home users of Windows are unlikely to experience this issue, as Microsoft Connected Cache configured via DHCP Option 235 is more commonly used in enterprise environments.

The bad news is that there is no fix available yet -- although there is a workaround. Microsoft suggest the following:

​Option1: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSource has to be set to 1 or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. Note that by default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value. ​Option2: This issue can also be mitigated using Group Policies available through our support channel. Organizations can request help through Support for business.

No timeframe for a proper fix has been revealed, but Microsoft that it is working on the issue.

