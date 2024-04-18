Cisco warns of serious CLI command injection vulnerability in its Integrated Management Controller

A serious security vulnerability exists in Cisco Integrated Management Controller (IMC) which can be used by an attacker to elevate privileges to root.

The company has issued a warning about the vulnerability and acknowledged the availability of proof-of-concept exploit code for it. The high severity warning is accompanied by the release of patches, as well as a note that there is no workaround other than a software update.

See also:

The vulnerability has a CVSS score of 8.8, and Cisco says of it: "A vulnerability in the CLI of the Cisco Integrated Management Controller (IMC) could allow an authenticated, local attacker to perform command injection attacks on the underlying operating system and elevate privileges to root. To exploit this vulnerability, the attacker must have read-only or higher privileges on an affected device".

The company continues:

This vulnerability is due to insufficient validation of user-supplied input. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by submitting a crafted CLI command. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to elevate privileges to root. Cisco has released software updates that address this vulnerability. There are no workarounds that address this vulnerability.

There is a fairly lengthy list of affected products:

5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute Systems (ENCS)

Catalyst 8300 Series Edge uCPE

UCS C-Series Rack Servers in standalone mode

UCS E-Series Servers

5520 and 8540 Wireless Controllers

Application Policy Infrastructure Controller (APIC) Servers

Business Edition 6000 and 7000 Appliances

Catalyst Center Appliances, formerly DNA Center (DNAC)

Cloud Services Platform (CSP) 5000 Series

Common Services Platform Collector (CSPC) Appliances

Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) Appliances

Connected Safety and Security UCS Platform Series Servers

Cyber Vision Center Appliances

Expressway Series Appliances

HyperFlex Edge Nodes

HyperFlex Nodes in HyperFlex Datacenter without Fabric Interconnect (DC-NO-FI) deployment mode

IEC6400 Edge Compute Appliances

IOS XRv 9000 Appliances

Meeting Server 1000 Appliances

Nexus Dashboard Appliances

Prime Infrastructure Appliances

Prime Network Registrar Jumpstart Appliances

Secure Email Gateways

Secure Email and Web Manager

Secure Endpoint Private Cloud Appliances

Secure Firewall Management Center Appliances, formerly Firepower Management Center

Secure Malware Analytics Appliances

Secure Network Analytics Appliances

Secure Network Server Appliances

Secure Web Appliances

Secure Workload Servers

Telemetry Broker Appliances

More information about the vulnerability, as well as details of how to obtain the update, can be found here.

Image credit: Mohamed Ahmed Soliman / Dreamstime.com