TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux ultrabook is powered by AMD or Intel

TUXEDO Computers has unveiled the 6th generation of its Stellaris line with the introduction of the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15, a fashionable thin and light gaming ultrabook that prioritizes high performance in a slim and stylish form. This ultrabook is the second of three new releases in the Stellaris Gen6 series.

Weighing just 2.1 kg and boasting a 15.3-inch format, the Stellaris Slim 15 features a high-quality aluminum chassis. Despite its compact footprint of 34.2 x 24.5 cm and a thickness of just 2.2 cm, this Linux laptop integrates upper-class to high-end tier processors from AMD or Intel, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 GPUs, up to 64GB (Intel) or 96GB (AMD) of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a maximum capacity 99Wh battery.

The Stellaris Slim 15 offers high-performance components despite its thin profile. Customers can choose between the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, known for its power efficiency due to its 4nm architecture, or Intel's Core i7-14650HX, which features 8 efficiency and performance cores each. For those seeking the best possible multi-threading performance, the Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores is available, providing a top-shelf option for mobile processors.

To ensure high framerates in games and fast GPU-enhanced productive work, the Stellaris Slim 15 is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 GPUs, both featuring 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM and a maximum TGP of 115 watts (+ 25 watts Dynamic Boost).

The new TUXEDO ultrabook features a brand-new 15.3-inch display, bridging the gap between the 14-inch and 16-inch formats. The high-dpi resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 240 Hz, and Adaptive Sync cater to demanding gamers, while professionals will appreciate the 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color space coverage, and a brightness of around 500 nits for enhanced legibility in bright environments. The display lid is tiltable up to 180°, and the privacy webcam shutter prevents unauthorized access to the 1080p webcam.

For maximum portability, the Stellaris Slim 15 includes a 99 Wh battery, the largest allowed for air travel. It can be charged via the original 280-watt GaN power supply or the USB-C Power Delivery standard (min. 100 watts). Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) or USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (AMD) with DisplayPort 1.4a, three USB type A ports, an additional USB-C data port, a full-size card reader, an audio combo jack, and an RJ 45 LAN port.

Memory-wise, the laptop offers two easily accessible and upgradeable slots for up to 64GB (Intel) or 96GB (AMD) DDR5-5600 RAM and up to 8TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Stellaris Slim 15 is available for pre-order now, with shipping starting mid-June. The AMD base configuration (found here) starts at 1,699 EUR (including tax for German customers) and around 1,430 EUR for customers outside Europe (excluding tax), while the Intel base configuration (found here) starts at 1,749 EUR (including tax for German customers) and around 1,470 EUR for customers outside Europe (excluding tax).

As with all TUXEDO notebooks, the Stellaris Slim 15 comes with full Linux support, including pre-installed drivers, cloud-based services, and the in-house Linux distribution TUXEDO OS, or alternatively Ubuntu 22.04, Kubuntu 22.04, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04. Windows 11 is also available upon request.