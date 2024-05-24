G.SKILL's glitzy Trident Z5 Royal DDR5 memory would make even Donald Trump blush

G.SKILL has unveiled the Trident Z5 Royal series DDR5 memory—a line so opulent it could adorn Trump Tower. With its gold or silver mirrored-finish heatspreaders and dazzling crystalline light bar, this gaudy yet powerful RAM is designed for those who want their PCs to sparkle with luxury.

Trident Z5 Royal marks the return of the popular luxury-class design to the new generation of DDR5 memory under the Trident Z5 design, inheriting from its DDR4 predecessor the lustrous mirrored-finish heatspreader in gold or silver color and a crystalline light bar design for a magnificent display of RGB lighting. Each heatspreader is CNC-cut from aluminum and electroplated for a stunning design befitting its Royal name.

Engineered for overclocked performance, the Trident Z5 Royal will be offered up to an extreme DDR5-8400 CL40 with 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacity, as well as in other specifications with kit capacities up to 96GB (2x48GB). Customizable RGB lighting is also supported through the G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software or third-party motherboard lighting software.

The new Trident Z5 Royal series DDR5 memory kits support the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS. They will be available for purchase in late May 2024.