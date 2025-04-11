From bland to beautiful: Seelen UI transforms Windows 10/11 into the OS it should be -- get it today!

If you’ve ever wished that Windows 10 or Windows 11 were a little less, well, boring, you’re not alone. Microsoft’s operating systems are functional, but they hardly wow in the design department.

Thankfully, Seelen UI is here to save the day. It’s a free tool that reimagines what a Windows desktop could look like and behave, providing users with everything they need to completely transform Microsoft’s OS. The customization features on offer allow you to craft a unique, stylish, and practical workspace.

The user-friendly interface makes it easy to change themes, taskbar layouts, and icons with just a few clicks. Even less technically-minded users will be able to customize their desktop as needed.

Seelen UI lets you adjust menus, widgets, and other elements. The Tiling Windows Manager automatically arranges windows for multitasking. There’s also an integrated media module compatible with most music players, and an app launcher inspired by Rofi that offers a simple way to run apps and commands.

Seelen UI requires the WebView runtime and this is pre-installed on Windows 11 and included with the setup for Windows 10. Microsoft Edge is also needed for the program to function properly.

Version 2.2.9 has just been released, and you can find out more and access the downloads via the GitHub page here.

Image Credit: Dan Grytsku / Dreamstime.com