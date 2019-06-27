New Kodi update arrives -- download it now!

Earlier in the week the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the arrival of the Raspberry Pi 4, a much more powerful version of its barebones credit-card sized computer that’s hugely popular with Kodi users. You can even buy a cool Kodi-themed case for it.

Hot on the heels of a new version of LibreELEC, the lightweight Linux distro that’s perfect for running Kodi on a Pi, the Kodi Foundation releases a new version of its home theatre software.

Kodi 18.3 Leia comes a couple of months since the last bug fix release, Kodi 18.2, and this one squashes a lot more bugs and introduces one new feature -- the software can now play DTS-HD audio-only tracks.

The list of fixes is exhaustive and includes:

Estuary

Fixed favourites widget not scrolling properly on 16:10 displays

Fixed API button was not reachable with a mouse on Settings window

Fixed Skin Settings window scrollbar focus

Fixed order of TV Show title and Episode title in Video Info dialog

Added Search button to the side menu in the Video and Music windows

Fixed Wall and Infowall views scroll to bottom on certain aspect-ratios

Fixed broken side menu navigation in the Addon Browser window

PVR

Fixed a Group Manager crash when adding a new group

Fixed EPG UI corruption and/or EPG data not showing with newly added channels

Fixed PVR guide window channel data being overwritten

Music

Added support for DTS-HD audio tracks

Fixed wrong album or artist thumb art being picked from scraper results

The new build also fixes memory leaks to DVD playback from HTTPS sources.

The full changelog can be found here.

Downloads are available here (or will be shortly at least). You might need to wait a day or two for the Android version to become available.