Following an initially limited launch earlier this month, Apple's take on the credit card -- the Apple Card -- is now available to everyone in the US.

For now, it is just the US that is being treated to the card. The rest of the world will almost certainly get a look-in at some point in the future, but for now Apple is focusing its attention on Americans.

You can apply for the Apple Card using the Wallet app on your iPhone and -- assuming you're accepted -- you can start to use the digital card straight away. There is also a swanky titanium, physical version of the card for those who want to publicly shout about their love of all things Apple.

While there are a number of restrictions associated with the Apple Card, it has a reasonably generous rewards program and benefits from a lack of late fees.

The company explains:

Apple Card's compelling rewards program, Daily Cash, gives back a percentage of every purchase as cash on customers' Apple Cash card each day. Customers will receive 2 percent Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay, and 3 percent Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Stores, apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store and for Apple services. Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps. Starting today, customers will receive 3 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats.4 Customers can request a ride through Uber in more than 700 cities across the globe and order a meal through Uber Eats in more than 500 cities around the world. Apple Card will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months. For purchases made with the titanium Apple Card, customers will get 1 percent Daily Cash.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay, says: We're thrilled with the overwhelming interest in Apple Card and its positive reception. Customers have told us they love Apple Card's simplicity and how it gives them a better view of their spending".