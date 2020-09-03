New threat intelligence system helps fight deepfakes

Fake/genuine

Concern about deepfakes is on the rise and earlier this week Microsoft announced its own video authentication tool ahead of the US elections.

To help counter the threat from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, including the use of deepfakes, biometric authentication company iProov is also launching its own Security Operations Centre (iSOC).

iProov’s iSOC acts as a nerve center for its cloud-based Genuine Presence Assurance solutions. It combines advanced machine-learning technology with responsive processes to provide resilience against the emergence of ever more sophisticated attacks. The Genuine Presence Assurance technology is providing governments and enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and travel with presentation attack detection (PAD), replay attack detection (RAD), and deepfake attack detection (DAD). iSOC's threat intelligence will provide forewarning of major new attacks and enables iProov to prepare and defend against them.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO at iProov, says:

Providers of biometric assurance will be faced by extremely clever and well-resourced attackers. An unmonitored cybersecurity solution is a dangerous thing. Without the means to detect and remedy exploits as they emerge, a system is highly vulnerable. That includes face verification solutions.

Our key advantage is the intelligence that we gather about attacks. iSOC is the way we gather and process that information, so it's fundamental to securing the resilience of our solutions. This is why forward-thinking organizations choose iProov to provide biometric authentication. We deliver verifiable confidence in the future to our enterprise customers and their end users.

Survey data released by iProov data shows that UK and US consumers believe user authentication is more important than ever, with 81 percent believing that biometrics will be used more in the future to assure identity online.

The study of 1,000 consumers in each country shows that 75 percent would be more likely to use online services that protect against deepfakes, 85 percent agree deepfakes will make it harder to trust what they see online, and 72 percent believe the need to authenticate identity is more important than ever before.

You can find out more on the iProov site.

Photo credit: Stuart Miles/Shutterstock

