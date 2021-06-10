Not interested in Windows 11's Sun Valley look? Give Windows 10 an old-fashioned makeover with RetroBar

While there is excitement building in many quarters about the impending announcement about Windows 11 (or whatever it ends up being called), Microsoft's updated operating system is not going to be of interest to everyone.

In fact, rather than looking to the future, many people prefer to look backwards. If you're feeling nostalgic and want a blast from the past, you can give Windows 10 something of an old-school makeover using RetroBar. This free and open-source utility lets you step back in time and give the taskbar the look of Windows 95, 98, Me, 2000 or XP.

See also:

Advertisement

The idea behind the app is a simple one -- it gives you the chance to step back in time and get the look of an older version of Windows while retaining the power, features and security of Windows 10. It was brought to our attention by our friends over on Ghacks.

The developer says:

Pining for simpler times? RetroBar teleports you back in time by replacing your modern Windows taskbar with the classic Windows 95, 98, Me, 2000, or XP style.

RetroBar is a standalone, portable app that doesn't require installation. Just run the executable and your taskbar will immediately change to look like it did in Windows 95 and 98. You can right-click the taskbar and select RetroBar Properties to choose the style of a different version of Windows if you prefer. Other options include showing or hiding the clock and the Quick Launch bar.

You can grab yourself a free copy of RetroBar from GitHub.