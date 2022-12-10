Transcend announces MTE250H PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD with aluminum heatsink

Back in October, we told you about the MTE250S -- a PCIe 4.0 M.2 solid state drive from Transcend. While that SSD is fast, it is missing something that many computer users insist upon -- a heatsink. You see, heat can negatively impact both the performance and longevity of an M.2 SSD, and a heatsink can help cool it down. However, some laptops and desktops can't fit an M.2 SSD with a heatsink, so it makes sense not to include such a cooling accessory with every model.

With all of that said, Transcend has now unveiled the MTE250H, which is an all-new SSD. While it is technically a new product, the reality is, it is merely the previously announced MTE250S with a heatsink bolted on. Other than the heatsink, the MTE250S and MTE250H seem to be identical.

"Fully compliant with the latest NVMe 1.4 specifications, the MTE250H comes in an M.2 2280 form factor with an 8-channel controller and a fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, unleashing sequential R/W speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s and 4K random R/W speeds reaching 530K IOPS. Such a performance boost improves the response times of gaming PCs and consoles, enabling a smooth game-playing experience, uncompromising performance, and ample capacity of up to 2TB," says Transcend.

The company adds, "Transcend's PCIe SSD MTE250H comes with an aluminum heatsink which dissipates heat effectively. The high thermal conductivity of aluminum and maximized surface area decreases drive temperatures by 15%. Plus, with its built-in Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism, drive temperatures can be monitored and controlled to ensure the SSD does not overheat and impact system performance. To enhance data integrity, the MTE250H features a built-in Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) ECC algorithm, increasing storage reliability."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions: Double-sided 80.0 mm x 23.1 mm x 9.2 m

Weight: 34 g (1.19 oz)

Type: M.2 2280

Bus Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4

Flash Type: 3D NAND flash

Capacity: 1TB and 2TB

Operating Temperature: 0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)

Operating Voltage: 3.3V±5%

Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark): 2TB up to 7,100/6,500 MB/s, 1 TB up to 7,200/6,200 MB/s

4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter): 2TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS, 1TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS

Terabytes Written (TBW): 2TB 2960 TBW, 1TB 1480 TBW

Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF): 3,000,000 hour(s)

Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD): 0.81 (5 yrs)

While the Transcend MTE250H PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is unknown for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in just two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

