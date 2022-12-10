Transcend announces MTE250H PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD with aluminum heatsink

No Comments

Back in October, we told you about the MTE250S -- a PCIe 4.0 M.2 solid state drive from Transcend. While that SSD is fast, it is missing something that many computer users insist upon -- a heatsink. You see, heat can negatively impact both the performance and longevity of an M.2 SSD, and a heatsink can help cool it down. However, some laptops and desktops can't fit an M.2 SSD with a heatsink, so it makes sense not to include such a cooling accessory with every model.

With all of that said, Transcend has now unveiled the MTE250H, which is an all-new SSD. While it is technically a new product, the reality is, it is merely the previously announced MTE250S with a heatsink bolted on. Other than the heatsink, the MTE250S and MTE250H seem to be identical.

"Fully compliant with the latest NVMe 1.4 specifications, the MTE250H comes in an M.2 2280 form factor with an 8-channel controller and a fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, unleashing sequential R/W speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s and 4K random R/W speeds reaching 530K IOPS. Such a performance boost improves the response times of gaming PCs and consoles, enabling a smooth game-playing experience, uncompromising performance, and ample capacity of up to 2TB," says Transcend.

Advertisement

The company adds, "Transcend's PCIe SSD MTE250H comes with an aluminum heatsink which dissipates heat effectively. The high thermal conductivity of aluminum and maximized surface area decreases drive temperatures by 15%. Plus, with its built-in Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism, drive temperatures can be monitored and controlled to ensure the SSD does not overheat and impact system performance. To enhance data integrity, the MTE250H features a built-in Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) ECC algorithm, increasing storage reliability."

Transcend shares specifications below.

  • Dimensions: Double-sided 80.0 mm x 23.1 mm x 9.2 m
  • Weight: 34 g (1.19 oz)
  • Type: M.2 2280
  • Bus Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4
  • Flash Type: 3D NAND flash
  • Capacity: 1TB and 2TB
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)
  • Operating Voltage: 3.3V±5%
  • Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark): 2TB up to 7,100/6,500 MB/s, 1 TB up to 7,200/6,200 MB/s
  • 4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter): 2TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS, 1TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS
  • Terabytes Written (TBW): 2TB 2960 TBW, 1TB 1480 TBW
  • Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF): 3,000,000 hour(s)
  • Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD): 0.81 (5 yrs)

While the Transcend MTE250H PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is unknown for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in just two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Transcend announces MTE250H PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD with aluminum heatsink

The evolution of business email compromise to business communication compromise

The forces driving the new code-agnostic developer generation

Google brings passkey support to Chrome so you can ditch passwords

You could soon be able to grab the Twitter handle of your dreams

Windows 11 Build 25262 does away with the sign-in requirement for the widgets board

If the office is for off-sites, how does onboarding work?

Most Commented Stories

Out-of-band KB5020683 update for Windows 10 makes it easier to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately

51 Comments

Christmas is coming! Get $1300 worth of paid software for free this holiday season

8 Comments

deepin Linux 20.8 can replace Microsoft Windows 11 on your laptop or desktop

8 Comments

Microsoft gives some Windows 11 users early access to the new Snipping Tool screen recorder

7 Comments

Apple Silicon version of open source GIMP image editor finally available for macOS

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.