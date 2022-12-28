Adaptive wallpapers could bring the Windows 12 desktop to life

Although Windows 10 is the leading desktop operating system by some way, Microsoft will be praying that Windows 11 starts to gain more users throughout 2023.

While the new OS does have some features that set it apart from its predecessor, most notably a centered taskbar, for many users the differences don’t go for enough, and they’ll be hoping that Windows 12 will step things up significantly.

SEE ALSO:

Advertisement

Although Microsoft has yet to announce Windows 12, that hasn’t stopped talented concept creators from imagining what it could look like, and what features we can expect.

Most recently, the king of the creators Kamer Kaan Avdan (who has previously designed updated versions of Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 7, as well as Apple’s version of Windows 10) gave us his amazing vision of Windows 12.

While that concept has a number of highlights, including Collections in File Explorer, the ability to multitask with in-window split screen, and a re-imagined taskbar, the real innovation comes in the form of Scenes -- basically wallpapers that adapt to your desktop widgets.

In a brand-new follow-up video, Avdan showcases more examples of that idea in action, and we can only hope someone at Microsoft watches it and brings the feature to the next incarnation of Windows.

Watch the video below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.