Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twenty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Insider build this week with a tabbed Notepad interface and Windows Spotlight improvements. Windows 11 users may run into "this app can't open" error messages on Windows 11 version 22H2 after system restore operations.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies' for FREE!

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

CCleaner Browser

CCleaner Browser is a web browser by the maker of CCleaner. The browser includes AdBlock to block ads and trackers automatically when it is used.

It includes a web shield component, powered by Avast, and several other privacy and security related features.

Kodi 20

Kodi 20 is the latest version of the home theater application. It is available for desktop and mobile operating systems.

The latest version introduces support for AV1 video, running multiple instances of binary add-ons, a reworked subtitle engine, improved game save support, and a lot more.

WinGet-AutoUpdate-Configurator

The Microsoft Intune application allows users to keep applications up to date. It is based on WinGet-AutoUpdate but enhanced by the developer with modern management capabailities through Microsoft Intune ADMX backed policies.

Notable updates

Firefox 109 Stable is the first stable version of the browser that supports Manifest V3 extensions.