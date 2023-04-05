Amazon is closing Book Depository after 18 years of free worldwide delivery

Book lovers around the world are mourning the loss of Book Depository following the announcement that the Amazon-owned online bookstore is to close.

Based in the UK, Book Depository has been offering free worldwide delivery of books, including many titles that are hard to get hold of from other sources, since 2007. The shutdown date is imminent -- April 26 -- but as orders are being accepted until that day, there is still time to grab a bargain.

No reason has been given for the closure, but it comes at a time when many of the big names in the technology industry -- Amazon included -- are making significant cutbacks and staff layoffs. In response, there has been an outpouring of disappointment on social media, with customers around the world wondering how they will now get their fix of cheap reading material.

An email sent out to customers reads:

We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023.



You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April 2023 and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023.



From all of us at Book Depository we want to say "thank you". Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure.

The sentiments were echoed in a pair of tweets:

From all of us at Book Depository we want to say “thank you." Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure.🥰 You’ll find more info in our FAQs: https://t.co/9SsL4bfHMC — Book Depository (@bookdepository) April 4, 2023

So while the closure is less than two weeks away, there is still time to take advantage of free worldwide shipping. You have until 12:00 BST or 07:00 EST.

Image credit: :dsimakov-foto.mail.ru / depositphotos