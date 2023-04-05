Amazon is closing Book Depository after 18 years of free worldwide delivery

No Comments
Piles of books

Book lovers around the world are mourning the loss of Book Depository following the announcement that the Amazon-owned online bookstore is to close.

Based in the UK, Book Depository has been offering free worldwide delivery of books, including many titles that are hard to get hold of from other sources, since 2007. The shutdown date is imminent -- April 26 -- but as orders are being accepted until that day, there is still time to grab a bargain.

See also:

Advertisement

No reason has been given for the closure, but it comes at a time when many of the big names in the technology industry -- Amazon included -- are making significant cutbacks and staff layoffs. In response, there has been an outpouring of disappointment on social media, with customers around the world wondering how they will now get their fix of cheap reading material.

An email sent out to customers reads:

We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023.

You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April 2023 and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023.

From all of us at Book Depository we want to say "thank you". Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure.

The sentiments were echoed in a pair of tweets:

So while the closure is less than two weeks away, there is still time to take advantage of free worldwide shipping. You have until 12:00 BST or 07:00 EST.

More information is available here.

Image credit: :dsimakov-foto.mail.ru / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

UK telcos not ready for 'One Touch Switching'

Amazon is closing Book Depository after 18 years of free worldwide delivery

Organizations struggle to manage OT security risks

TikTok: What's going on and should you be worried?

The real risks of OpenAI's GPT-4

Which sectors could thrive from digital transformation?

Guarding against attacks targeting hybrid Active Directory environments [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 out of your life and switch to Linux Lite 6.4 today!

29 Comments

Microsoft's Windows 12 plans revealed

11 Comments

Watch 23 years' worth of programs failing to respond in Windows (from Windows 2000 to Windows 11) in just two minutes

5 Comments

[UPDATED] Content Adaptive Brightness Control will make Windows 11 more energy-efficient

5 Comments

Watch ChatGPT generate a string of valid Windows activation keys

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.