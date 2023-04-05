Organizations struggle to manage OT security risks

A new survey from OTORIO and ServiceNow reveals that 58 percent of organizations identify their operational technology (OT) cybersecurity risk level as high or critical.

However, the survey of 200 IT and OT leaders shows only 47 percent of companies surveyed have an OT cybersecurity solution in place, and 81 percent of respondents still manage their OT risks manually rather than having an automated solution.

"These survey results are concerning, because they clearly show that many organizations have significant gaps in their security strategies that put them at high risk of OT cyber-attack," says Daniel Bren, CEO and co-founder at OTORIO. "However, they also suggest that companies are moving towards a proactive approach to cybersecurity, prioritizing the protection of their assets and enhancing their security posture. Our industrial-native OT security platform, in combination with ServiceNow, offers a comprehensive solution to help organizations address today’s most complex regulatory and cybersecurity challenges."

The survey also shows that critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers are not equipped to meet stringent new regulations -- and they know it. 93 percent of respondents say they have experienced a moderate or high increase in regulations and standards that affect them in the past 12 months. As a result, 78 percent of stakeholders intend to boost their OT cybersecurity budget, with an average increase of 29 percent.

"ServiceNow is committed to helping organizations address the growing OT cyber and regulatory risks highlighted by the survey," says Karan Shrivastava, director of product management, OT at ServiceNow. "The findings identify critical gaps in OT security strategies and underscore the need for a comprehensive, integrated, and automated approach to risk management. As a leading digital workflow company, we are proud to offer a solution that enables our customers to easily identify and prioritize risks, and improve their overall security posture."

The full report is available on the OTORIO site.

Photo Credit: Pand P Studio/Shutterstock