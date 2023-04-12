Free tool finds sensitive data stored in Google Drive accounts

As cloud and SaaS use grows a major challenge for IT, security and compliance teams is the lack of visibility into their organization's SaaS ecosystem.

Metomic is launching a new, free cybersecurity tool that scans Google Drive accounts to find sensitive data and information lurking in Google Docs and files. After entering a Gmail address and password Google Drive Risk Report will scan the Google Drive connected to the address and, in a matter of seconds, generate a report.

The Google Drive Risk Report includes a risk score and highlights the total number of public files in the Google Drive account, the number of people with access to the files, and the total number of people that files have been shared with externally. The report also lists files that may require urgent attention, in addition to the full list of files identified as potentially including sensitive data, their access settings, how many people the file is shared with, and who created it. After scanning over five million Google Drive files, Metomic's Google Drive Risk Report discovered that up to 40 percent were at risk of exposing sensitive data.

Once the report is delivered, Metomic deletes all traces of data from its scanner and automatically removes all access to the Google Drive, Docs and files within 24 hours.

"We built our Google Drive Risk Report so that people could see just how much sensitive data is being stored in their Google Drive," says Rich Vibert, CEO of Metomic. "It not only gives you a risk score for your Google Drive account, but also identifies your most high-risk files and lists who has access to them. It's eye-opening once you see the report and realize how much information is in your Google Drive and how many people have access to the files."

Metomic's data security platform enables businesses to leverage SaaS applications without the threat of sensitive information being uploaded to the cloud. By identifying high-risk data within popular SaaS platforms -- including financial data, security credentials, and personal identifiable information (PII) -- it removes the risk of critical information being exposed within the tools they use to do business.

"We wanted to help people realize just how much of their information lives in their Google Drive -- and show how important it is to secure such sensitive data," adds Vibert. “It's scary to see the report findings and realize how much data is in the cloud that you don’t even realize is there -- and accessible by people you may not even know."

You can find out more on the Metomic site.

Image credit: Andreus/depositphotos.com