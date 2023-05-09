Network edge technologies fail to cut it for modern businesses

Networked computers

New use cases are breaking existing edge technologies, such as MPLS and SD-WAN, according to a survey from Graphiant.

Enterprise connectivity has changed a lot in recent years, with a surge in remote workers, remote offices, and IoT. This has exposed shortcomings with MPLS and SD-WAN, with network architects rating both technologies with Ds and Fs for metrics such as scalability, agility, and cost.

"This happens every 10-11 years," says Khalid Raza, CEO and founder of Graphiant. "I saw this in 2000 while pioneering MPLS at Cisco. I saw it when I co-founded Viptela in 2012. And now it's time again for a new approach to the network edge.”

Scale is an issue due to increasingly distributed networks and more remote workers. This goes hand-in-hand with security and privacy concerns as devices are no longer within the corporate firewall perimeter. Businesses also need agility to be able to deploy new connections swiftly.

Enterprises have increasingly embraced as-a-service solutions too. 97 percent use Software-as-a-Service, 81 percent Storage-as-a-Service, and 61 percent Compute-as-a-Service. When it comes to Networking-as-a-Service 62 percent say they are somewhat ready to embrace it, with 26 percent saying they're likely to implement NaaS in the near future.

The full study is available on the Graphiant site and there's an overview of the findings in the infographic below.

Image credit: bluebay / Shutterstock

