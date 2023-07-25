Micron launches Crucial X9 and X10 Pro portable SSDs for creative professionals

Micron Technology has unveiled two new portable SSDs under the Crucial Pro Series portfolio -- the Crucial X9 Pro and the Crucial X10 Pro. Engineered with content creators in mind, these SSDs are powered by Micron TLC NAND, which features a groundbreaking single-ASIC storage architecture to deliver an ultra-lightweight form factor with unprecedented capacity.

The Crucial X10 Pro, the fastest external SSD from Micron to date, offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,100MB/s and 2,000MB/s respectively, along with up to 4TB of storage space. It enables users to transfer 1TB of data in under nine minutes, substantially improving video editing workflow efficiencies. Compatible with multiple platforms and equipped with a USB-C cable, it can handle anything from multi-camera timelines to direct editing, trimming, and rendering from the drive. Plus, its IP55-rated water and dust resistance adds a layer of durability.

On the other hand, the Crucial X9 Pro is primed to provide the speed needed to swiftly organize, curate, and edit photos. Its sequential read/write speeds reach up to 1,050MB/s and storage capacity scales up to 4TB, offering an accelerated workflow for photographers. With a USB-C connection, it supports plug-and-play functionality on multiple platforms. Its palm-sized dimensions and a mere 38 grams weight enhance portability.

Adding a creative spin, Micron has also collaborated with Adobe to include a one-month Creative Cloud All Apps plan with the purchase and complete drive registration of every Crucial X9 Pro or Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD product.

Available now in 4TB, 2TB and 1TB capacities, the Crucial X9 Pro and Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSDs can be purchased from Amazon immediately. The X10 Pro can be had here starting at $119.99, while the X9 Pro can be purchased here starting at $79.99.

