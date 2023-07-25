Updated AI engine aims to boost productivity across business teams

No Comments
Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is finding its way into many areas of business. But its value depends on the quality of the training data and user prompts it receives.

Dynatrace is looking to address this with an update to its Davis AI engine that creates what it calls a 'hypermodal artificial intelligence', combining fact-based, predictive- and causal-AI insights with new generative-AI capabilities.

Davis uses predictive-AI models and dynamic machine learning to anticipate future behavior based on past data and observed patterns. This capability allows customers to anticipate and remediate future needs and issues related to the performance and security of their software.

Secondly causal AI analyzes real-time and context-rich observability, security, and business data within the Grail data lakehouse and causal dependencies from Smartscape topology to provide the precise answers and intelligent automation that are necessary for issue prevention, deterministic root-cause analysis, and automated risk remediation.

Finally Davis CoPilot generative AI works with both the predictive and causal AI to automatically provide recommendations, create suggested workflows and dashboards, or let people use natural language to explore, solve, and complete tasks.

Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace, says:

Generative AI is a transformative technology with seemingly limitless possibilities for delivering productivity gains. As organizations look to tap into this potential, the key to success is hypermodal AI that combines generative AI with powerful predictive- and causal-AI techniques.

This is because only predictive AI can see into the future reliably, only causal AI can deterministically know the root cause of an issue, and only generative AI can tailor recommendations and solutions to specific problems using advanced probabilistic algorithms. With the release of the expanded Davis AI, we address this need and redefine how observability and security solutions work. We expect Davis AI will enable our customers to achieve substantial productivity gains year-over-year as they drive transformation initiatives related to observability and security.

Davis predictive and causal AI are available now within the Dynatrace platform, with CoPilot due later this year. Find out more on the Dynatrace site.

Image creditAlienCat/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VisionTek launches VT4950 KVM USB-C docking station

Updated AI engine aims to boost productivity across business teams

Generative AI assistant helps secure the cloud

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

Intel teams up with Accenture to launch 34 open-source AI reference kits

Defending your organization from illegal data's wrath

Building cost-effective AI models: Creating accessible AI for all

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

83 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

10 Comments

Keep your old version of Windows updated for free with Windows Update Restored

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.