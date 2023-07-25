Updated AI engine aims to boost productivity across business teams

Artificial intelligence is finding its way into many areas of business. But its value depends on the quality of the training data and user prompts it receives.

Dynatrace is looking to address this with an update to its Davis AI engine that creates what it calls a 'hypermodal artificial intelligence', combining fact-based, predictive- and causal-AI insights with new generative-AI capabilities.

Davis uses predictive-AI models and dynamic machine learning to anticipate future behavior based on past data and observed patterns. This capability allows customers to anticipate and remediate future needs and issues related to the performance and security of their software.

Secondly causal AI analyzes real-time and context-rich observability, security, and business data within the Grail data lakehouse and causal dependencies from Smartscape topology to provide the precise answers and intelligent automation that are necessary for issue prevention, deterministic root-cause analysis, and automated risk remediation.

Finally Davis CoPilot generative AI works with both the predictive and causal AI to automatically provide recommendations, create suggested workflows and dashboards, or let people use natural language to explore, solve, and complete tasks.

Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace, says:

Generative AI is a transformative technology with seemingly limitless possibilities for delivering productivity gains. As organizations look to tap into this potential, the key to success is hypermodal AI that combines generative AI with powerful predictive- and causal-AI techniques. This is because only predictive AI can see into the future reliably, only causal AI can deterministically know the root cause of an issue, and only generative AI can tailor recommendations and solutions to specific problems using advanced probabilistic algorithms. With the release of the expanded Davis AI, we address this need and redefine how observability and security solutions work. We expect Davis AI will enable our customers to achieve substantial productivity gains year-over-year as they drive transformation initiatives related to observability and security.

Davis predictive and causal AI are available now within the Dynatrace platform, with CoPilot due later this year. Find out more on the Dynatrace site.

Image credit: AlienCat/depositphotos.com