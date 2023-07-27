Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Python' (worth $18) for FREE

Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Python is your personal guide to getting you started in programming. As one of the world's most popular -- and most accessible -- coding languages, Python is your gateway into the wide and wonderful world of computer science.

This hands-on guide walks you through Python step by clearly illustrated step, from writing your very first Python code in a terminal window or the VS Code app through to creating your own lists, dictionaries, and custom classes.

In the book, you’ll learn to:

  • Install Python and the tools you need to work with it on Windows, macOS, and Linux
  • Work with files and folders, manipulate text, and create powerful functions that do exactly what you want
  • Write clean code that makes decisions effectively, repeats actions as needed, and handles any errors that occur

A must-have resource for aspiring programmers starting from the very beginning, Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Python is also an indispensable handbook for programmers making a transition from another language.

Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Python from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 9, so act fast.

