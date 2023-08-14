Kingston launches IronKey Keypad 200C USB-C flash drive

Today, Kingston Technology unveils its latest product, the IronKey Keypad 200C. This USB Type-C drive is designed to seamlessly integrate robust security with user-friendly convenience. With this drive, users can now ensure top-notch data protection on their USB-C devices, entirely sidestepping the need for any additional adapters.

Richard Kanadjian, IronKey global business manager at Kingston, emphasized the heightened need for data protection. “As breaches due to Cloud penetrations or storage drive losses amplify, there’s a burgeoning demand for robust military-grade protection on hardware-encrypted drives,” he remarked. Kanadjian highlighted the unique position of the KP200C, joining the ranks with the Vault Privacy 50C, in facilitating cross-platform flexibility and effortless data access.

The cornerstone of the KP200C’s security is its FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification (Pending). As it awaits final approval by NIST, this is an enhancement from the previous FIPS 140-2 Level 3 specifications, further solidifying the drive's security repertoire. Its encryption mechanism employs XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, robustly complemented by Brute Force and BadUSB attack protections. To ensure integrity, the firmware is digitally signed. Furthermore, the drive's circuitry is protected by a unique epoxy layer, making tampering virtually impossible by damaging components upon removal attempts.

For users who are tech-agnostic, the KP200C brings the advantage of being OS- and Device-Independent. With an embedded rechargeable battery, the keypad can unlock the drive sans any software, allowing users to plug it into any system supporting a USB Type-C mass storage device. This is truly a nod towards universal compatibility across diverse platforms and OSs.

The Multi-PIN Option adds a layer of user flexibility. There's a choice to set up a solo User mode or a dual Admin/User mode. The Admin capability is not just ornamental; it plays a crucial role in restoring User PINs, especially if they're forgotten or if the drive locks after ten unsuccessful login attempts.

Both the Admin and User have the autonomy to set a session-based Read-Only mode, a feature designed to shield the drive from potential malware threats on unfamiliar systems. An overarching Global Read-Only mode can also be activated by the Admin, ensuring the drive remains in this mode until reset.

On the technical front, the drive employs a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface. Available capacities span from 8GB to 256GB, ensuring a range suitable for varying user needs. Speed is paramount: for the higher 64GB – 256GB variants, users can expect 280MB/s read and 200MB/s write speeds on USB 3.2 Gen 1. As for its physical dimensions, the drive measures 80mm x 20mm x 11mm with its protective sleeve, and a slightly more compact 74mm x 18mm x 8mm without.

Durability has not been compromised. The KP200C proudly holds an IP57 rating, testifying to its waterproof and dustproof attributes. In terms of compatibility, this drive is OS-independent and seamlessly integrates with a myriad of systems like Microsoft Windows, macOS, desktop Linux, and Android. Lastly, Kingston stands firmly behind its product, offering a 3-year warranty complemented by free technical support for all users.

The Kingston IronKey 200C USB-C flash drive can be purchased here now. The drive is being offered in six capacities -- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

