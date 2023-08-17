Sabrent USB-C Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) is the ultimate dock for Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally

When it comes to docks, we often seek versatility and capability in one neat package. Enter the Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV). This isn’t just any dock; it’s an all-in-one solution for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other USB-C devices.

The DS-SDNV isn’t picky about operating systems. Whether you’re on Windows, Linux, or macOS, it’s got your back. If you have USB-C devices with DisplayPort Alternate (DP Alt) Mode support, you can harness the power of HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4) for seamless output.

Forget about the unreliability of Wi-Fi. With its RJ45 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port, you’re looking at a solid internet connection with speeds of up to 1000Mbps. That translates to faster updates, smoother downloads, and uninterrupted gaming or streaming.

Why stick to a small screen when you can have more? The docking station’s HDMI 2.0 port brings you 4K@60Hz display capabilities, letting you bask in a larger, clearer visual experience. And with the mirror and extend options, you decide how you want your display setup.

The internal M.2 slot is a game-changer. Add an NVMe or SATA SSD and kiss storage woes goodbye. This is especially great for gaming aficionados and professionals who require more space for their expansive files.

The dock doesn’t skimp on USB ports. Whether it’s a keyboard, mouse, or an external storage device, there’s a slot for it. A USB 2.0 port is perfect for your peripherals, while the dual USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 ports (with 5Gbps speed) accommodate more power-intensive devices.

The USB Type-C Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) can be purchased here now. Sabrent is asking just $79.99, but for a limited time, there is a clickable coupon to save 10 percent.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.